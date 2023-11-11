Bruins vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 11
A game after Charlie Coyle recorded a hat trick in the Boston Bruins' 5-2 win over the New York Islanders, the Bruins (11-1-1) visit the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NESN.
The Bruins' offense has totaled 34 goals during their past 10 outings, while conceding 21 goals. A total of 34 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into seven power-play goals (20.6%). They are 8-1-1 in those games.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final tally of Bruins 4, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-210)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have gone 2-1-3 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 11-1-1.
- In the five games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-1-1 record (good for seven points).
- Boston has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 12 games (10-1-1, 21 points).
- In the five games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 3-1-1 to register seven points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Boston is undefeated (6-0-0, 12 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Bruins went 5-1-1 in those matchups (11 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|12th
|3.31
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|22nd
|1st
|1.92
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|21st
|13th
|31.9
|Shots
|29.6
|22nd
|20th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|34.5
|29th
|14th
|20.93%
|Power Play %
|21.82%
|13th
|2nd
|92.16%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.44%
|22nd
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
