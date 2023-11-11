Bruins vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 11
A game after Charlie Coyle recorded a hat trick in the Boston Bruins' 5-2 win against the New York Islanders, the Bruins (11-1-1) hit the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NESN.
In the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 8-1-1 while scoring 34 total goals (seven power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.6%). They have conceded 21 goals.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Bruins 4, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-190)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info
|Bruins vs Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
|Bruins vs Canadiens Player Props
|How to Watch Bruins vs Canadiens
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have an 11-1-1 record overall, with a 2-1-3 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Boston is 3-1-1 (seven points) in its five games decided by one goal.
- Boston has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Bruins have scored more than two goals in 12 games (10-1-1, 21 points).
- In the five games when Boston has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 3-1-1 record (seven points).
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is undefeated (6-0-0, 12 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Bruins finished 5-1-1 in those contests (11 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|12th
|3.31
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|22nd
|1st
|1.92
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|21st
|13th
|31.9
|Shots
|29.6
|22nd
|20th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|34.5
|29th
|14th
|20.93%
|Power Play %
|21.82%
|13th
|2nd
|92.16%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.44%
|22nd
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
