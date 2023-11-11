A game after Charlie Coyle recorded a hat trick in the Boston Bruins' 5-2 win against the New York Islanders, the Bruins (11-1-1) hit the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NESN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 8-1-1 while scoring 34 total goals (seven power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.6%). They have conceded 21 goals.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Bruins 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-190)

Bruins (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have an 11-1-1 record overall, with a 2-1-3 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Boston is 3-1-1 (seven points) in its five games decided by one goal.

Boston has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Bruins have scored more than two goals in 12 games (10-1-1, 21 points).

In the five games when Boston has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 3-1-1 record (seven points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is undefeated (6-0-0, 12 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Bruins finished 5-1-1 in those contests (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 12th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.92 22nd 1st 1.92 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 13th 31.9 Shots 29.6 22nd 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 34.5 29th 14th 20.93% Power Play % 21.82% 13th 2nd 92.16% Penalty Kill % 75.44% 22nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.