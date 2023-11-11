A game after Charlie Coyle recorded a hat trick in the Boston Bruins' 5-2 win against the New York Islanders, the Bruins (11-1-1) go on the road to take on the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NESN.

During the past 10 outings for the Canadiens, their offense has totaled 28 goals while their defense has conceded 30 (they have a 5-4-1 record in those games). In 44 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with 11 goals (25.0% success rate).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will win Saturday's game.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Bruins 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-210)

Bruins (-210) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 6-5-2 record this season and are 4-2-6 in contests that have needed overtime.

Montreal has earned eight points (4-1-0) in its five games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Montreal has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Canadiens have earned 13 points in their nine games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a single power-play goal in eight games and registered seven points with a record of 3-4-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 1-0-1 (three points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Canadiens finished 5-5-1 in those contests (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 12th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.92 21st 1st 1.92 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 12th 31.9 Shots 29.6 22nd 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 34.5 29th 14th 20.93% Power Play % 21.82% 13th 2nd 92.16% Penalty Kill % 75.44% 22nd

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

