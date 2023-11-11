Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Canadiens on November 11, 2023
Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Cole Caufield and others are available when the Boston Bruins visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bruins vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 20 points. He has 10 goals and 10 assists this season.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Stars
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Brad Marchand has racked up 13 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding seven assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
Charlie Coyle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Charlie Coyle has 11 total points for Boston, with five goals and six assists.
Coyle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|3
|1
|4
|6
|at Stars
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Caufield has collected five goals and eight assists in 13 games for Montreal, good for 13 points.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|5
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Nicholas Suzuki has amassed 12 points this season, with five goals and seven assists.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blues
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
