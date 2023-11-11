As they prepare for a Saturday, November 11 game against the Boston Bruins (11-1-1) at Bell Centre, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) will be monitoring five players on the injury report.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Questionable Lower Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body Morgan Geekie C Out Upper Body

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN

Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

With 38 goals (2.9 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

Montreal has conceded 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 21st in the league.

Their -6 goal differential is 24th in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 43 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+18) makes them second-best in the league.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-210) Canadiens (+170) 6

