Coming off a hat trick last time out, Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the Bruins-Canadiens matchup on NHL Network and NESN.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs Bruins Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 44 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 20th in the NHL.

With 38 goals (2.9 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cole Caufield 13 5 8 13 6 3 50% Nicholas Suzuki 13 5 7 12 9 5 49.7% Sean Monahan 13 6 6 12 6 6 61.2% Michael Matheson 13 3 7 10 15 3 - Brendan Gallagher 13 4 3 7 4 5 75%

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in league play, giving up 25 total goals (only 1.9 per game).

The Bruins' 43 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players