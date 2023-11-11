How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Coming off a hat trick last time out, Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the Bruins-Canadiens matchup on NHL Network and NESN.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens vs Bruins Additional Info
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 44 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 20th in the NHL.
- With 38 goals (2.9 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|13
|5
|8
|13
|6
|3
|50%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|13
|5
|7
|12
|9
|5
|49.7%
|Sean Monahan
|13
|6
|6
|12
|6
|6
|61.2%
|Michael Matheson
|13
|3
|7
|10
|15
|3
|-
|Brendan Gallagher
|13
|4
|3
|7
|4
|5
|75%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in league play, giving up 25 total goals (only 1.9 per game).
- The Bruins' 43 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|13
|10
|10
|20
|14
|7
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|13
|6
|7
|13
|10
|6
|18.2%
|Charlie Coyle
|13
|5
|6
|11
|3
|4
|53.2%
|James van Riemsdyk
|13
|4
|6
|10
|3
|0
|33.3%
|Pavel Zacha
|13
|4
|5
|9
|6
|5
|52.8%
