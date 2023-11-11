The Boston Bruins (11-1-1) are big road favorites (-210 moneyline odds to win) against the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2, +170 moneyline odds). Saturday's contest starts at 7:00 PM ET from Bell Centre on NHL Network and NESN.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Montreal has played seven games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Bruins are 8-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Canadiens have been the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent in four, or 36.4%, of those games.

Boston is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

Montreal has been an underdog by +170 or longer on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 6-4 4-6-0 5.9 3.40 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.40 2.10 7 20.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.5 2.80 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.80 3.00 11 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

