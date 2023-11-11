David Pastrnak and Cole Caufield will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Boston Bruins meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Caufield's five goals and eight assists in 13 matchups give him 13 points on the season.

Montreal's Sean Monahan has posted 12 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and six assists.

This season, Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) this season.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 1-1-0 on the season, giving up six goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiling 56 saves with a .903% save percentage (33rd in the league).

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak has been vital to Boston this season, collecting 20 points in 13 games.

Brad Marchand has picked up 13 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding seven assists.

Charlie Coyle has posted five goals and six assists for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman's record is 6-0-0. He has given up nine goals (1.49 goals against average) and racked up 178 saves.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 12th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.92 21st 1st 1.92 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 12th 31.9 Shots 29.6 22nd 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 34.5 29th 14th 20.93% Power Play % 21.82% 13th 2nd 92.16% Penalty Kill % 75.44% 22nd

