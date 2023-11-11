A game after Charlie Coyle recorded a hat trick in the Boston Bruins' 5-2 win against the New York Islanders, the Bruins (11-1-1) take the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NESN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-210) Canadiens (+170) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have won four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Montreal has been at least a +170 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The Canadiens have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montreal has played seven games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Canadiens vs Bruins Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 43 (14th) Goals 38 (21st) 25 (1st) Goals Allowed 44 (20th) 9 (16th) Power Play Goals 12 (9th) 4 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens went 5-4-1 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 record versus the spread in that span.

Five of Montreal's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.

The Canadiens' 38 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 21st in the league.

The Canadiens have allowed 44 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 20th.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -6.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.