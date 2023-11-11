Canadiens vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A game after Charlie Coyle recorded a hat trick in the Boston Bruins' 5-2 win against the New York Islanders, the Bruins (11-1-1) take the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NESN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-210)
|Canadiens (+170)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have won four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Montreal has been at least a +170 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
- The Canadiens have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Montreal has played seven games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Canadiens vs Bruins Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canadiens vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|43 (14th)
|Goals
|38 (21st)
|25 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|44 (20th)
|9 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (9th)
|4 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (29th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- The Canadiens went 5-4-1 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 record versus the spread in that span.
- Five of Montreal's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.
- The Canadiens' 38 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 21st in the league.
- The Canadiens have allowed 44 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 20th.
- Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -6.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.