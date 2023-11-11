Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Bruins on November 11, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for David Pastrnak, Cole Caufield and others when the Boston Bruins visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Caufield is one of the top offensive options for Montreal with 13 points (one per game), with five goals and eight assists in 13 games (playing 19:29 per game).
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|5
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Nicholas Suzuki is one of the top contributors for Montreal with 12 total points (0.9 per game), with five goals and seven assists in 13 games.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blues
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
Sean Monahan Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Sean Monahan's six goals and six assists add up to 12 points this season.
Monahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Pastrnak has been vital to Boston this season, with 20 points in 13 games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Stars
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 13 points (six goals, seven assists) to the team.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
