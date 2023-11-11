Bookmakers have set player props for David Pastrnak, Cole Caufield and others when the Boston Bruins visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canadiens vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Caufield is one of the top offensive options for Montreal with 13 points (one per game), with five goals and eight assists in 13 games (playing 19:29 per game).

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 0 1 1 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Nicholas Suzuki is one of the top contributors for Montreal with 12 total points (0.9 per game), with five goals and seven assists in 13 games.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 1 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 1 0 1 3 at Blues Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Sean Monahan's six goals and six assists add up to 12 points this season.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Nov. 2 1 0 1 6 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Pastrnak has been vital to Boston this season, with 20 points in 13 games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 9 1 2 3 5 at Stars Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 4 1 1 2 7 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 13 points (six goals, seven assists) to the team.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 2 2 2 at Stars Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 at Red Wings Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 1 0 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.