After bowing out in the round of 32 of the Rolex Paris Masters in his previous tournament (knocked out by Roman Safiullin), Carlos Alcaraz will begin the Nitto ATP Finals against Alexander Zverev (in the round robin). Alcaraz's odds to win it all at Pala Alpitour are +400, second-best in the field.

Alcaraz at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Next Round: Round Robin

Round Robin Tournament Dates: November 12-19

November 12-19 Venue: Pala Alpitour

Pala Alpitour Location: Turin, Italy

Turin, Italy Court Surface: Hard

Alcaraz's Next Match

In his opener at the Nitto ATP Finals, on Monday, November 13 (at 8:30 AM ET) in the round robin, Alcaraz will face Zverev.

Alcaraz is currently listed at -250 to win his next matchup against Zverev.

Alcaraz Stats

In his most recent match, Alcaraz was defeated 7-5, 2-6, 4-6 versus Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Alcaraz is 63-10 over the past year, with six tournament wins.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has won one title, and his record is 26-7.

In his 73 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Alcaraz has averaged 24.7 games.

Alcaraz, in 33 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 24.1 games per match and won 56.7% of them.

Alcaraz has won 33.3% of his return games and 84.4% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Alcaraz has won 29.8% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has claimed 84.1% of his service games during that timeframe.

