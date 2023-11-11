The Boston Celtics (6-2) welcome in the Toronto Raptors (4-4) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Raptors matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Raptors Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-8.5) 221.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-8) 221 -340 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +98 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 120.6 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 108.4 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Raptors have a +9 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 109.6 points per game, 23rd in the league, and are allowing 108.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

These teams score a combined 230.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 216.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Toronto is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Raptors +15000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.