The Boston Bruins, with Charlie McAvoy, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Prop bets for McAvoy are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

McAvoy has averaged 16:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

McAvoy has twice scored a goal in a game this season in nine games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

McAvoy has a point in six of nine games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of nine games this season, McAvoy has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that McAvoy goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of McAvoy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 3 9 Points 2 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

