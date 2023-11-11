Should you wager on Christian Dvorak to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dvorak 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In eight of 64 games last season, Dvorak scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He tallied three assists, but no goals, on the power play.
  • Dvorak averaged 1.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in league play, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
  • The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

