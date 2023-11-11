Should you wager on Christian Dvorak to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dvorak 2022-23 stats and insights

In eight of 64 games last season, Dvorak scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He tallied three assists, but no goals, on the power play.

Dvorak averaged 1.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in league play, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

