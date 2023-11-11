Will Cole Caufield Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 11?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cole Caufield find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Caufield stats and insights
- In five of 13 games this season, Caufield has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Caufield averages four shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 25 total goals (1.9 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Caufield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|21:00
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|18:57
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|20:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|22:32
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|20:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|21:33
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.