Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens will face the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Fancy a wager on Caufield? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Cole Caufield vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield has averaged 19:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In five of 13 games this year, Caufield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Caufield has registered a point in a game 10 times this season over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 13 games this year, Caufield has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Caufield has an implied probability of 60.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Caufield has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 25 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 13 Games 1 13 Points 0 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

