When the Dartmouth Big Green play the Cornell Big Red at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our computer model predicts the Big Green will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Dartmouth vs. Cornell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Dartmouth (-10.4) 42.1 Dartmouth 26, Cornell 16

Week 11 Ivy League Predictions

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

A total of three of Big Green games last season went over the point total.

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red covered six times in 10 games with a spread last season.

A total of four of Big Red games last season went over the point total.

Big Green vs. Big Red 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dartmouth 20.5 20.8 25.3 19.5 15.8 22 Cornell 19.3 23.6 19.3 21 19.3 26.3

