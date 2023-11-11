The Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Cornell Big Red (3-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Field in an Ivy League clash.

Dartmouth ranks 93rd in scoring offense (20.5 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (20.8 points allowed per game) this season. With 375.9 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Cornell ranks 47th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 51st, giving up 337.8 total yards per contest.

Dartmouth vs. Cornell Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Memorial Field

Dartmouth vs. Cornell Key Statistics

Dartmouth Cornell 316.0 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.9 (76th) 306.4 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.8 (28th) 143.3 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.0 (98th) 172.8 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.9 (19th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Dartmouth Stats Leaders

Dylan Cadwallader has thrown for 582 yards (72.8 ypg) to lead Dartmouth, completing 62.3% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nick Howard, has carried the ball 106 times for 412 yards (51.5 per game), scoring seven times.

Q Jones has carried the ball 102 times for 402 yards (50.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott's team-high 531 yards as a receiver have come on 42 catches (out of 35 targets) with two touchdowns.

Daniel Haughton has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 174 yards so far this campaign.

Isaac Boston has been the target of 11 passes and hauled in 15 grabs for 164 yards, an average of 20.5 yards per contest.

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 1,970 yards (246.3 ypg) to lead Cornell, completing 64.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 360 yards (45.0 ypg) on 99 carries with six touchdowns.

Gannon Carothers has compiled 163 yards on 35 carries.

Nicholas Laboy has registered 44 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 555 (69.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

Doryn Smith has put up a 319-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 29 targets.

Davon Kiser has racked up 278 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

