When the Boston Bruins face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will David Pastrnak score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: -125

Pastrnak stats and insights

  • Pastrnak has scored in eight of 13 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 20:07 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 18:56 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 24:41 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 21:17 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 20:25 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 20:10 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:29 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kings 3 1 2 18:18 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

