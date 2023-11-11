Should you bet on Derek Forbort to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Forbort stats and insights

Forbort is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Forbort has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Forbort recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:38 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 3-0 10/21/2023 Kings 2 0 2 22:20 Away W 4-2 10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 3-1 10/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 10/11/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:07 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

