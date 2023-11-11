When the Boston Bruins take on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ian Mitchell light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ian Mitchell score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Mitchell stats and insights

Mitchell is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Mitchell has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

