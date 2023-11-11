For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jake Evans a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Evans stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Evans scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
  • Evans has no points on the power play.
  • Evans averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 25 total goals (1.9 per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Evans recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:30 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:55 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:35 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:24 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Home W 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:37 Home W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 5-2
10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:29 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:09 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.