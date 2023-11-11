The Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum, match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Tatum, in his last appearance, had 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 121-107 win over the Nets.

Below we will dive into Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-118)

Over 26.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-130)

Over 9.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-169)

Over 3.5 (-169) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+142)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.4 points per game last season made the Raptors the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Raptors were 10th in the NBA last year, conceding 42.3 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Raptors conceded 26.2 per game last year, ranking them 25th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Raptors were ranked 12th in the league last year, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 20 21 3 4 0 0 0 12/5/2022 39 31 12 3 5 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.