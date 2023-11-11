In the upcoming tilt against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Joel Armia to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Armia scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

Armia has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 25 total goals (1.9 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

