Will Jordan Harris Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 11?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jordan Harris a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Harris stats and insights
- Harris is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- Harris has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 25 total goals (1.9 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Harris recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:57
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|22:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
