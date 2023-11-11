For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jordan Harris a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Harris stats and insights

Harris is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Harris has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 25 total goals (1.9 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Harris recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:24 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:57 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:49 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:33 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN

