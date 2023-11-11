Will Josh Anderson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 11?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Josh Anderson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Anderson stats and insights
- Anderson is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Anderson has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have allowed 25 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Anderson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
