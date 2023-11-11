Josh Anderson and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Anderson's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Josh Anderson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Anderson Season Stats Insights

Anderson has averaged 16:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Anderson has yet to score a goal this season through 13 games played.

Anderson has a point in one of 13 games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Anderson has had an assist in one of 13 games this season.

Anderson has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Anderson has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Anderson Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 25 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 13 Games 3 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

