The Boston Celtics, with Jrue Holiday, take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 121-107 win over the Nets (his last game) Holiday put up 13 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Holiday's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-111)

Over 13.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-106)

Over 5.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Holiday's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the NBA last year, giving up 111.4 points per contest.

The Raptors were the 10th-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 42.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Raptors were ranked 25th in the league defensively last season, allowing 26.2 per game.

The Raptors were the 12th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jrue Holiday vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 30 11 1 7 1 1 1 1/17/2023 35 37 6 7 5 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.