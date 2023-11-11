Will Juraj Slafkovsky Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 11?
Should you wager on Juraj Slafkovsky to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Slafkovsky stats and insights
- Slafkovsky has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Slafkovsky has scored one goal on the power play.
- Slafkovsky averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 25 total goals (1.9 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Slafkovsky recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
