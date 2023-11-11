Can we expect Justin Barron lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

  • In three of 10 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
  • Barron has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 30.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 25 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:31 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:11 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:18 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:09 Home W 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Devils 1 1 0 21:22 Home L 5-2
10/23/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:49 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

