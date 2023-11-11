Should you bet on Kaiden Guhle to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

Guhle is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

Guhle has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 25 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:53 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:33 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:25 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 2 0 2 25:08 Home W 4-3 SO 10/17/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-2 10/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:03 Home W 3-2 10/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:24 Away L 6-5 SO

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

