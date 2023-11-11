Kristaps Porzingis could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Toronto Raptors.

In his last game, a 121-107 win versus the Nets, Porzingis tallied nine points.

With prop bets in place for Porzingis, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-106)

Over 19.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-114)

Over 7.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league last year, allowing 111.4 points per contest.

Conceding 42.3 rebounds per game last season, the Raptors were 10th in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 26.2 assists last season, the Raptors were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Raptors were the 12th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 34 26 6 2 4 0 2 3/4/2023 40 22 11 4 2 2 2 3/2/2023 36 25 5 2 2 2 1

