Michael Matheson will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins face off on Saturday at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Matheson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Michael Matheson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson has averaged 24:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Matheson has a goal in three of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Matheson has registered a point in a game seven times this season over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Matheson has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Matheson hits the over on his points prop total is 52.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Matheson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Matheson Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 25 total goals (1.9 per game).

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 13 Games 3 10 Points 1 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

