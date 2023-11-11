On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Michael Pezzetta going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Bruins?

Pezzetta stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

Pezzetta has no points on the power play.

Pezzetta's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 25 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 7:09 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 6-3 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:31 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:38 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 6:17 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:56 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:30 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Wild 0 0 0 5:46 Home L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

