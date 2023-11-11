Best Bets & Odds for the Michigan vs. Penn State Game – Saturday, November 11
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) have a Big Ten matchup versus the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Michigan vs. Penn State?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Penn State 25, Michigan 24
- Michigan has been favored on the moneyline a total of eight times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- The Wolverines have played eight times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- Penn State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Nittany Lions have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +170 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolverines have an implied win probability of 67.7%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Penn State (+4.5)
- In eight Michigan games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Wolverines are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
- Penn State owns a record of 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- Michigan and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points five times this season.
- There have been five Penn State games that have finished with a combined score over 45.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 80.9 points per game, 35.4 points more than the point total of 45.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.4
|52.7
|44
|Implied Total AVG
|39.9
|44.4
|32.3
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|1-4-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|2-3-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-0
|5-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Penn State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.3
|46.8
|47.8
|Implied Total AVG
|33.6
|36.8
|30.5
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-0
|4-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
