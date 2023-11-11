Will Nicholas Suzuki Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 11?
When the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Suzuki stats and insights
- In five of 13 games this season, Suzuki has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Suzuki's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 25 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Suzuki recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|22:32
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|21:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:59
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:26
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:19
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|20:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|22:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Canadiens vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
