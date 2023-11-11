When the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Suzuki stats and insights

  • In five of 13 games this season, Suzuki has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Suzuki's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 25 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Suzuki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 22:32 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:52 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:26 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:19 Home W 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 20:31 Home W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 5-2
10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:03 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 22:00 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

