The Montreal Canadiens, Nicholas Suzuki included, will meet the Boston Bruins on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Suzuki's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Suzuki has averaged 21:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Suzuki has a goal in five of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Suzuki has a point in eight games this season (out of 13), including multiple points three times.

Suzuki has had an assist in a game five times this season over 13 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Suzuki goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 25 total goals (1.9 per game).

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 13 Games 3 12 Points 3 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

