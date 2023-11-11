When the Montreal Canadiens take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sean Monahan light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Monahan stats and insights

Monahan has scored in six of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

Monahan has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

Monahan's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 25 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Monahan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:29 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:58 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:40 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 21:49 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:51 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:09 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:38 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:13 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

