The Montreal Canadiens, including Sean Monahan, are in action Saturday against the Boston Bruins at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Monahan's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sean Monahan vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Monahan has averaged 18:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Monahan has a goal in six of 13 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Monahan has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Monahan has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 13 games played.

Monahan's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

There is a 37.7% chance of Monahan having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 25 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

