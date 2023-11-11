Our computer model predicts the Texas A&M Aggies will defeat the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kyle Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (43) Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 17

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Aggies a 90.9% chance to win.

The Aggies' record against the spread is 4-4-1.

Texas A&M is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

The Aggies have played nine games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

Texas A&M games have had an average of 51.3 points this season, 8.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 13.8% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are just 2-7-0 against the spread this year.

In the Bulldogs' nine games with a set total, four have hit the over (44.4%).

The average over/under for Mississippi State games this year is 7.4 more points than the point total of 43 in this outing.

Aggies vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 32.3 21.6 35.2 13.2 27.0 35.3 Mississippi State 22.7 25.7 25.7 27.3 16.7 22.3

