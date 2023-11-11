Thomas Detry is in the field at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. The par-71 course spans 6,828 yards and the purse available is $6,500,000.00.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Thomas Detry Insights

Detry has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Detry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Detry has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

Detry has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Detry will attempt to make the cut for the seventh straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 35 -3 281 0 16 0 1 $1.1M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Detry's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 12th.

Detry has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Detry last competed at this event in 2022 and finished second.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,828-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Detry has played in the past year (7,302 yards) is 474 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Detry's Last Time Out

Detry was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship placed him in the 42nd percentile.

Detry shot better than 61% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Detry recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, better than the field average of 2.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Detry recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.4).

Detry carded more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At that last competition, Detry's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, four).

Detry finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 6.7.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Detry finished without one.

