The Tulane Green Wave are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. Tulsa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-23.5) Toss Up (53.5) Tulane 40, Tulsa 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tulane vs. Tulsa? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Green Wave a 96.2% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Green Wave are 3-5-0 this year.

Two of the Green Wave's eight games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 53.5 points, 1.2 fewer than the average total in this season's Tulane contests.

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 8.3% chance of a victory for the Golden Hurricane.

The Golden Hurricane's ATS record is 3-5-1 this year.

Tulsa is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 23.5 points or more this year.

Four of the Golden Hurricane's nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

The average over/under in Tulsa games this season is 2.2 more points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Wave vs. Golden Hurricane 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 28.7 19.3 32.6 22.4 23.8 15.5 Tulsa 22.4 35.6 28.6 34.8 14.8 36.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.