The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) host an AAC showdown against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane owns the 61st-ranked offense this season (28.7 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 25th-best with only 19.3 points allowed per game. Tulsa ranks 102nd in points per game (22.4), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 35.6 points ceded per contest.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Tulane vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Tulane Tulsa 401.7 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.3 (90th) 316.9 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.9 (120th) 170.3 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.8 (27th) 231.3 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.6 (116th) 13 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (130th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,597 yards (177.4 ypg) on 118-of-168 passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 264 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 166 times for 877 yards (97.4 per game), scoring five times.

Lawrence Keys III's leads his squad with 593 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 receptions (out of 56 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 26 passes for 433 yards (48.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 421 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 24 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has racked up 1,149 yards on 59.8% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 200 yards with five scores.

Anthony Watkins has rushed for 592 yards on 143 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Bill Jackson has run for 299 yards across 63 attempts.

Devan Williams paces his squad with 399 receiving yards on 29 receptions with two touchdowns.

Kamdyn Benjamin has racked up 334 receiving yards (37.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Marquis Shoulders' 16 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 283 yards (31.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or Tulsa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.