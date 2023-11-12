Entering a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (10-3-1), the Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 at Bell Centre.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Questionable Lower Body

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tucker Poolman D Out Head Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Teddy Blueger C Out Leg

Canadiens vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

With 41 goals (2.9 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

Montreal's total of 46 goals given up (3.3 per game) ranks 18th in the league.

With a goal differential of -5, they are 21st in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks lead the NHL with 61 total goals (4.4 per game).

Its goal differential (+30) leads the league.

