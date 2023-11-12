Canadiens vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - November 12
Entering a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (10-3-1), the Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 at Bell Centre.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
Canadiens vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Canadiens Season Insights
- With 41 goals (2.9 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 19th-ranked offense.
- Montreal's total of 46 goals given up (3.3 per game) ranks 18th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -5, they are 21st in the league.
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks lead the NHL with 61 total goals (4.4 per game).
- Its goal differential (+30) leads the league.
Canadiens vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-165)
|Canadiens (+135)
|6.5
