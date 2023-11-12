The Vancouver Canucks (off a loss in their last game) and the Montreal Canadiens (off a win) will meet on Sunday at Bell Centre in Montréal.

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens concede 3.3 goals per game (46 in total), 17th in the league.

The Canadiens' 41 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cole Caufield 14 5 9 14 7 5 50% Nicholas Suzuki 14 6 7 13 12 5 50.8% Sean Monahan 14 6 6 12 9 7 59.9% Michael Matheson 14 3 8 11 19 4 - Brendan Gallagher 14 5 3 8 4 5 75%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have conceded 31 total goals (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Canucks are the highest-scoring unit in the league with 61 total goals (4.4 per game on 7.6 assists per contest).

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.6 goals per game (46 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players