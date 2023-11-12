How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (off a loss in their last game) and the Montreal Canadiens (off a win) will meet on Sunday at Bell Centre in Montréal.
You can watch ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Canadiens try to beat the Canucks.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens concede 3.3 goals per game (46 in total), 17th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 41 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 28 goals over that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|14
|5
|9
|14
|7
|5
|50%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|14
|6
|7
|13
|12
|5
|50.8%
|Sean Monahan
|14
|6
|6
|12
|9
|7
|59.9%
|Michael Matheson
|14
|3
|8
|11
|19
|4
|-
|Brendan Gallagher
|14
|5
|3
|8
|4
|5
|75%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have conceded 31 total goals (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.
- The Canucks are the highest-scoring unit in the league with 61 total goals (4.4 per game on 7.6 assists per contest).
- Over the last 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.6 goals per game (46 total) over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|14
|7
|18
|25
|7
|7
|44.4%
|Quinn Hughes
|14
|5
|17
|22
|9
|7
|-
|J.T. Miller
|14
|9
|12
|21
|10
|8
|54.9%
|Brock Boeser
|14
|11
|5
|16
|7
|2
|20%
|Filip Hronek
|14
|0
|15
|15
|13
|2
|-
