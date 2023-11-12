The Vancouver Canucks (10-3-1) are favored when they hit the road against the Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) on Sunday, November 12. The Canucks are -165 on the moneyline to win against the Canadiens (+135) in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canadiens vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Canucks Betting Trends

In 10 games this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Canucks have been victorious in four of their five games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 12 games this season, with five upset wins (41.7%).

Vancouver has had moneyline odds of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

Montreal has a record of 3-3 in games when bookmakers list the team at +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 9-1 6-3-1 6.3 4.6 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 4.6 2.1 14 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.5 2.8 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.8 3 11 26.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 9 Puck Line Losses 1 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

