Elias Pettersson and Cole Caufield are two of the top players to watch when the Vancouver Canucks face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Canucks Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Canucks (-165)

Canucks (-165) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Canadiens Players to Watch

Caufield is a top offensive contributor for his team with 14 points (1.0 per game), as he has recorded five goals and nine assists in 14 games (playing 19:26 per game).

Nicholas Suzuki is a top contributor for Montreal, with 13 total points this season. In 14 games, he has netted six goals and provided seven assists.

This season, Sean Monahan has six goals and six assists for Vancouver.

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 1-1-0 this season, amassing 56 saves and giving up six goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Canucks Players to Watch

Pettersson is one of Vancouver's top contributors (25 points), via registered seven goals and 18 assists.

Quinn Hughes has chipped in with 22 points (five goals, 17 assists).

J.T. Miller has posted nine goals and 12 assists for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith's record is 3-0-1. He has conceded 12 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 123 saves with a .911% save percentage (23rd in league).

Canadiens vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 1st 4.36 Goals Scored 2.93 22nd 4th 2.21 Goals Allowed 3.29 18th 27th 28.4 Shots 29.4 23rd 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 34 29th 3rd 32.73% Power Play % 22.03% 12th 15th 79.17% Penalty Kill % 75.41% 22nd

