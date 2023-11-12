The Vancouver Canucks (10-3-1), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, visit the Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) at Bell Centre on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Canadiens defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime in their most recent game.

Canadiens vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-160) Canadiens (+135) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 12 games this season, and won five (41.7%).

Montreal has a record of 3-3 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in seven of 14 games this season.

Canadiens vs Canucks Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 61 (1st) Goals 41 (20th) 31 (3rd) Goals Allowed 46 (17th) 18 (2nd) Power Play Goals 13 (8th) 10 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Montreal has a 6-4-0 line versus the spread while finishing 5-4-1 overall over its last 10 games.

Five of Montreal's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.4 goals.

The Canadiens have the NHL's 20th-ranked scoring offense (41 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Canadiens have given up 3.3 goals per game, 46 total, which ranks 17th among league teams.

They have a -5 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.

