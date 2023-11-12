Elias Pettersson and Cole Caufield are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Vancouver Canucks and the Montreal Canadiens play at Bell Centre on Sunday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Canadiens vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Caufield has collected five goals and nine assists in 14 games for Montreal, good for 14 points.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 3

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Nicholas Suzuki is one of the top contributors for Montreal with 13 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and seven assists in 14 games.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 11 1 0 1 1 at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 1 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 1 0 1 3 at Blues Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 4

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Sean Monahan is a crucial player on offense for Montreal with six goals and six assists.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Red Wings Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Nov. 2 1 0 1 6

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Pettersson, who has 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 19:42 per game.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 at Senators Nov. 9 1 2 3 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 4 1 0 1 7 at Sharks Nov. 2 0 3 3 1

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Quinn Hughes has five goals and 17 assists to total 22 points (1.6 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 0 at Senators Nov. 9 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 1 3 4 5 vs. Stars Nov. 4 0 0 0 6 at Sharks Nov. 2 1 4 5 2

