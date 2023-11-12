The Vancouver Canucks (10-3-1) and Montreal Canadiens (7-5-2) face off at Bell Centre on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Canucks fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins.

The Canadiens have scored 28 goals over their last 10 outings, while giving up 30 goals. A total of 42 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in 11 power-play goals (26.2%). They are 5-4-1 over those contests.

Before this matchup, here's who we expect to take home the victory in Sunday's hockey contest.

Canadiens vs. Canucks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Canucks 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-165)

Canucks (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a record of 7-5-2 this season and are 5-2-7 in overtime contests.

Montreal has earned 10 points (5-1-0) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Montreal has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Canadiens have scored three or more goals in 10 games, earning 15 points from those contests.

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in nine games and picked up nine points with a record of 4-4-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 1-0-1 (three points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Canadiens finished 6-5-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 1st 4.36 Goals Scored 2.93 22nd 4th 2.21 Goals Allowed 3.29 19th 27th 28.4 Shots 29.4 23rd 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 34 29th 3rd 32.73% Power Play % 22.03% 12th 15th 79.17% Penalty Kill % 75.41% 22nd

Canadiens vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

